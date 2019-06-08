202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 6:15 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 12:00 am 06/08/2019 12:00am
Share

Tony-nominated ‘Ferryman’ tackles N. Ireland Troubles

Broadway readies for biggest audience of the year at Tonys

Adam Scott relishes putting women first in ‘Big Little Lies’

Judge: Spacey accuser’s phone must be turned over to defense

Olivia Colman gets royal honor ahead of debut in ‘The Crown’

Michael B. Jordan presents Central Park 5 with courage award

Publisher drops Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein

‘The Buffalo Hunt’ seeks to show tribe in a new light

Tony Awards host James Corden hopes audience will find ‘joy’

Julia Roberts, Spike Lee toast Denzel Washington at event

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!