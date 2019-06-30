AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 30, 2019 12:00 am 06/30/2019 12:00am
Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun

‘Toy Story 4’ repeats at No. 1 over ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Yesterday’

Family says goodbye to wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”

Putin says liberalism ‘eating itself,’ migrant influx wrong

Florence Pugh goes down a dark rabbit hole in ‘Midsommar’

Elton John blasts Putin for saying liberalism is ‘obsolete’

Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy

Round 2 of Democratic debate is party’s most-watched ever

Burning man OK with attendance cap; will fight searches

Carmen Electra, others sue clubs for using images in ads

