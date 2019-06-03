AP Top Entertainment News at 10:41 p.m. EDT

Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens take top CFDA fashion awards Spoiler alert: ‘Jeopardy!’ star Holzhauer’s fate revealed Kevin Spacey shows up for hearing in groping case Barry Jenkins to direct film about choreographer Alvin Ailey No,…
Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens take top CFDA fashion awards
Spoiler alert: ‘Jeopardy!’ star Holzhauer’s fate revealed
Kevin Spacey shows up for hearing in groping case
Barry Jenkins to direct film about choreographer Alvin Ailey
No, that ‘Hadestown’ song isn’t really about Donald Trump
Randy Travis gets candid in first memoir post-stroke
David Lynch, Wes Studi among honorary Oscar recipients
Review: ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ is a well-crafted sequel
Noted jazz drummer Lawrence Leathers found dead in the Bronx
A diminished ‘Godzilla’ still bests ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Ma’
