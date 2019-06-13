AP Top Entertainment News at 10:48 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 12:00 am 06/13/2019 12:00am
Britney Spears’ former manager gets 5-year restraining order

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar

Ronan Farrow looks at media crowd and says he sees liars

Director Bryan Singer reaches settlement of rape claim

At White House, Kardashian promotes prisoner reentry effort

Lew Klein, who helped create ‘American Bandstand,’ dies

‘Friends,’ ‘Grace and Frankie’ creator outfoxes sexism

Emails show author Sparks objecting to pro-gay ‘agenda’

Review: In the joyous ‘Toy Story 4,’ the toys evolve too

Juanes named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

