AP Top Entertainment News at 10:48 p.m. EDT

Britney Spears’ former manager gets 5-year restraining order Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar Ronan Farrow looks at media crowd and says he sees liars Director Bryan Singer reaches settlement…
Britney Spears’ former manager gets 5-year restraining order
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar
Ronan Farrow looks at media crowd and says he sees liars
Director Bryan Singer reaches settlement of rape claim
At White House, Kardashian promotes prisoner reentry effort
Lew Klein, who helped create ‘American Bandstand,’ dies
‘Friends,’ ‘Grace and Frankie’ creator outfoxes sexism
Emails show author Sparks objecting to pro-gay ‘agenda’
Review: In the joyous ‘Toy Story 4,’ the toys evolve too
Juanes named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.