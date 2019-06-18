202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:19 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 12:00 am 06/18/2019 12:00am
Share

Jon Stewart keeping up pressure on Mitch McConnell

Final 2 competitive games help NBA Finals in ratings

Netflix announces 2 more seasons of ‘Queer Eye’

John Cusack apologizes for anti-Semitic tweet

Mariska Hargitay: Haven’t been in touch with Linda Fairstein

Weekend memorial events set for singer-musician Dr. John

Jenni Rivera biopic in the works with her family’s support

Tree that some say inspired Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Lorax’ topples

Wayne Newton tells Vegas jury he fired shot as burglars fled

The Latest: Newton tells jury he fired shot as burglars fled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!