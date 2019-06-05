AP Top Entertainment News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Carrie Underwood wins at CMT Awards, Tanya Tucker performs Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January Man charged with elder abuse of Stan Lee pleads not guilty After his death, friends work to…
Carrie Underwood wins at CMT Awards, Tanya Tucker performs
Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January
Man charged with elder abuse of Stan Lee pleads not guilty
After his death, friends work to keep Avicii’s legacy alive
Tony nominee Ali Stroker keeps on breaking Broadway barriers
Review: Emma Thompson kills in ‘Late Night’
Judge says Nipsey Hussle documents will stay sealed for now
Kate Spade New York fulfills $1 million mental health pledge
Review: With posthumous release, Avicii goes out on top
AMC to rethink Georgia filming if abortion law takes effect
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.