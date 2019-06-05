AP Top Entertainment News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 12:00 am 06/05/2019 12:00am
Carrie Underwood wins at CMT Awards, Tanya Tucker performs

Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January

Man charged with elder abuse of Stan Lee pleads not guilty

After his death, friends work to keep Avicii’s legacy alive

Tony nominee Ali Stroker keeps on breaking Broadway barriers

Review: Emma Thompson kills in ‘Late Night’

Judge says Nipsey Hussle documents will stay sealed for now

Kate Spade New York fulfills $1 million mental health pledge

Review: With posthumous release, Avicii goes out on top

AMC to rethink Georgia filming if abortion law takes effect

