The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Neon Prey by John Sandford – 9780525536598 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Mister by E L James – 9781984898333 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Slow Burn by Kristen Ashley – 9780463419809 – (Kristen Ashley)

7. The Mueller Report by Robert S. Mueller III & Special Counsel’s Office Dept of Justice – 9781612197821 – (Melville House)

8. All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda – 9781501107986 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

