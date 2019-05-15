‘Fire and Fury’ author has new Trump book out in June

202
By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 12:38 pm 05/15/2019 12:38pm
This cover image released by Henry Holt and Company shows "Siege: Trump Under Fire," by Michael Wolff, which will be released on June 4. (Henry Holt and Company via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Fire and Fury” has more inside stories on the Trump administration.

Michael Wolff’s “Siege: Trump Under Fire” comes out June 4, Henry Holt and Company announced Wednesday. Like the million-selling “Fire and Fury,” which came out last year, “Siege” promises a juicy, behind-the-scenes look at the current White House and a president who is “volatile, erratic, and exposed.” The new book will focus on tensions amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between Russian officials and the Trump presidential campaign. According to Holt, Wolff spoke to more than 150 “sources,” although the publisher declined to say whether any are currently in the administration.

“Fire and Fury” was among the first books to extensively document the ongoing conflicts in the Trump White House.

