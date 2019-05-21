Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez team up for ‘Game of Thrones’ analysis

Count Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren among the viewers disappointed by Game of Thrones' series conclusion.

“I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Exactly,” Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, interjected.

“And then the last two episodes, it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re too emotional. The end.’ It’s like, ugh, this was written by men,'” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “We need to get some feminist analysis up in HBO.”

The pair shared their thoughts on the series finale in a video Warren posted on Twitter, where she was joined by Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

After being caught by a plot twist like so many of us — when (spoiler alert) Daenerys Targaryen decides to rule out of fear instead of love and burns down King’s Landing in her pursuit of the Iron Throne, Warren said she was ready to switch sides.

“I was even willing at the end to make a quick allegiance shift. When Dany went nuts, I was over to Sansa. I was Team Sansa,” Warren said in a recap video posted on her social media.

Some back story: When this final season premiered, Warren (a big Game of Thrones fan) penned an essay saying the world needed fewer Cersei Lannisters and very publicly threw her support behind Dany’s revolutionary leadership.

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

Warren got burned by that endorsement, so to speak.

But even Sansa’s ascension to Queen of an independent North disappointed Warren for not seeking the highest position in the realm — something Warren knows a thing or two about as she herself embarks on a similar path from senator to potential president.

“She walks away saying ‘and I’ll still be Queen of the North,'” Warren said. “C’mon Sansa, go for the big one!”

Another New Yorker and 2020 contender also said she was NOT happy with the Thrones finale

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she “hated it. I hated the last three episodes.”

Gillibrand says she’s specifically got a bone to pick with the writers over Dany’s character arc in the eighth season.

“She’s someone who made sure the lowest income, the least empowered could have a voice and that was who she was,” Gillibrand said in an interview with NowThis. “Her goal was to break the wheel. Her goal was to reform government and make sure it represented the people first. And why did the writers have to turn her into a mad queen?”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.