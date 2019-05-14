202
Chelsea Manning memoir coming in winter of 2020

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 11:14 am 05/14/2019 11:14am
FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, Chelsea Manning attends a discussion at the media convention "Republica" in Berlin. Former Army intelligence analyst Manning has been released from a northern Virginia jail after a two-month stay for refusing to testify to a grand jury. Manning was released Thursday, May 9, 2019, from the Alexandria jail after 62 days of confinement on civil contempt charges after she refused to answer questions to a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst jailed for leaking government documents, has a book deal.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced this week that Manning’s memoir, currently untitled, will come out next winter. According to the publisher, Manning, 31, will write about her childhood and military service, about why she decided to send hundreds of thousands of classified materials to WikiLeaks, and about her life as a trans woman.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years, but was released in May 2017 after President Barack Obama commuted her time in prison. Recently, she was jailed for two months for refusing to answer a grand jury’s questions about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

