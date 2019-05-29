AP Top Entertainment News at 10:19 p.m. EDT

202
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge offers new world at Disneyland

‘The Chi’ actor loses MTV awards bid amid misconduct claims

Kutcher testifies he knocked on slain woman’s door in 2001

Octavia Spencer like you’ve never seen her before in ‘Ma’

Review: Spencer lends some humanity to campy revenge fantasy

Blast from the past comedies, Fawcett bio win in TV ratings

‘Godzilla’ brings Millie Bobby Brown to a new monster fight

Author Wally Lamb sued by ex-inmate over new book

Debbie Harry says memoir reflects a ‘full life’

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

