AP Top Entertainment News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans Werner Herzog praises new ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Mandalorian’ Former ABC News economics editor Dan Cordtz 92, dies ‘The River and The Wall’ explores Rio Grande’s border world…
Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
Werner Herzog praises new ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Mandalorian’
Former ABC News economics editor Dan Cordtz 92, dies
‘The River and The Wall’ explores Rio Grande’s border world
Neon Future: DJ Steve Aoki’s comic book sees techno-optimism
‘Jumanji’ stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
3 black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America
Herzog says Gorbachev documentary has a ‘subversive message’
John Singleton to be laid to rest at private service Monday
Progressive Christian author Rachel Held Evans, 37, dies
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.