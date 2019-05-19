AP Top Entertainment News at 8:42 p.m. EDT

202
AP Exclusive: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

‘John Wick 3’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with $57 million

James Gunn says he’s a better person after being fired

Blame it on Bieber: Iceland canyon too popular with visitors

On two wheels, ‘The Climb’ rides through Cannes as a hit

‘The Lighthouse,’ with Robert Pattinson, illuminates Cannes

Abortion rights demonstration held on Cannes red carpet

Oprah Winfrey speaks at college graduation in Colorado

The Netherlands wins Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv

Royal praise for Dutch singer’s victory at flashy Eurovision

