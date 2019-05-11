202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 12:00 am 05/11/2019 12:00am
Share

Peggy Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ star, dies at 72

Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media

Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio

Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince is a college graduate

Constance Wu explains unhappy response to her sitcom renewal

Alongside Cannes mainstays, fresh faces try to stand out

Spears appears in cleared court to speak on her legal status

PBS film tackles Mexican Americans’ role in winemaking

Makers of ‘A Dog’s Journey’ feel vindicated as sequel nears

Ex-Fugees rapper charged in campaign finance conspiracy case

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!