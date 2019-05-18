AP Top Entertainment News at 8:12 p.m. EDT

Abortion rights demonstration held on Cannes red carpet The Latest: Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa The Netherlands wins Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv Actor-comedian Sammy…
Abortion rights demonstration held on Cannes red carpet
The Latest: Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision Song Contest
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
The Netherlands wins Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv
Actor-comedian Sammy Shore, father of Pauly, dies at 92
Matthew McConaughey receives original high school diploma
A newly restored ‘The Shining’ debuts in Cannes
Asian Americans push for Smithsonian gallery of their own
Review: Egerton glitters in glossy, conventional ‘Rocketman’
1 year after wedding: Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.