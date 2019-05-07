AP Top Entertainment News at 7:58 p.m. EDT

Q&A: Ryan Reynolds on ‘Pikachu’ and the future of ‘Deadpool’ Oxygen greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary ‘Big Bang Theory’ tops ‘Game of Thrones’ in weekly ratings Barack Obama’s book not expected to be released…
Q&A: Ryan Reynolds on ‘Pikachu’ and the future of ‘Deadpool’
Oxygen greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary
‘Big Bang Theory’ tops ‘Game of Thrones’ in weekly ratings
Barack Obama’s book not expected to be released in 2019
Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Prize for humor
Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year
Will new royal baby’s name honor Princess Diana? Stay tuned
R. Kelly’s lawyer demands Avenatti texts, emails at hearing
The Latest: R. Kelly lawyer says he’s waiting to get video
Court TV pounds gavel again as all-trial channel is reborn
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.