202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 12:00 am 05/25/2019 12:00am
Share

Bong d’Or: Korean director wins Cannes’ top prize

Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

California show explores Warhol’s social, tech foreshadowing

Bale, Damon set to star in film chronicling 1966 Le Mans

Amidst the chaos, Sara Bareilles finds a new voice

Botswana hires Hollywood firm to fight elephant hunting PR

Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors

From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes

‘Move along’: Stormtroopers ready for Star Wars land crowds

Mexican American sisters of ‘Vida’ back amid gentrification

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!