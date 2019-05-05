AP Top Entertainment News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation Springsteen, Scorsese talk Catholicism, films and creativity ‘Avengers Endgame’ nears global record with over $2 billion Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards Diana Ross feels…
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation
Springsteen, Scorsese talk Catholicism, films and creativity
‘Avengers Endgame’ nears global record with over $2 billion
Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards
Diana Ross feels ‘violated’ by airport screener’s touching
Looted art, gay rights merge in recovery of Polish painting
Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
Werner Herzog praises new ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Mandalorian’
Former ABC News economics editor Dan Cordtz 92, dies
Self-improvement guru set to face ‘sex slave’ accusers
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.