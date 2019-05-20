202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 12:00 am 05/20/2019 12:00am
Share

3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin’s home

Q&A: Pedro Almodovar on memory, pain and the big-screen

For ‘Hot Zone,’ Margulies confronts claustrophobia and Ebola

In Cannes, Terrence Malick uncovers ‘A Hidden Life’

In Cannes, making sure cinema isn’t lost in translation

Steven Van Zandt keeps on rocking but avoids the p-word

Cannes in close-up: Images of the festival’s dazzling detail

Jon Pardi kicks off new country album with fiddles

AP Exclusive: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Game of Thrones: Economics of mercy and other final lessons

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!