202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:17 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 12:00 am 05/27/2019 12:00am
Share

‘Jeopardy’ champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings’ record

Edmund Morris, known for his biography of Reagan, dies at 78

Pelley says complaints to execs led to evening news ouster

‘Aladdin’ soars, but ‘Booksmart’ barely passes at box office

Man accused of defrauding comic book icon appears in court

Bolivian women fight gender-based violence through theater

Bong d’Or: Korean director wins Cannes’ top prize

California show explores Warhol’s social, tech foreshadowing

Spanish ex-monarch Juan Carlos I retires from public life

Bale, Damon set to star in film chronicling 1966 Le Mans

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!