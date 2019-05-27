AP Top Entertainment News at 9:17 p.m. EDT 05/27/2019 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

‘Jeopardy’ champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings’ record Edmund Morris, known for his biography of Reagan, dies at 78 Pelley says complaints to execs led to evening news ouster ‘Aladdin’ soars, but ‘Booksmart’ barely passes…