AP Top Entertainment News at 10:10 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 12:00 am 05/03/2019 12:00am
3 black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America

John Singleton to be laid to rest at private service Monday

Summer Movie Preview: The women behind ‘Booksmart’

Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving for DUI arrest

Tony nominee Sarah Stiles puts puppets aside for ‘Tootsie’

This cruise line rivals Broadway with 134 shows, 50 theaters

Correction: Miss USA story

New exhibit shows Keith Whitley’s tragic, but lasting legacy

Roxane Gay and Medium launch Gay Magazine

Peabo Bryson recovering after heart attack, cancels concerts

