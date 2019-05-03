AP Top Entertainment News at 10:10 p.m. EDT

3 black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America John Singleton to be laid to rest at private service Monday Summer Movie Preview: The women behind ‘Booksmart’ Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless…
3 black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America
John Singleton to be laid to rest at private service Monday
Summer Movie Preview: The women behind ‘Booksmart’
Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving for DUI arrest
Tony nominee Sarah Stiles puts puppets aside for ‘Tootsie’
This cruise line rivals Broadway with 134 shows, 50 theaters
Correction: Miss USA story
New exhibit shows Keith Whitley’s tragic, but lasting legacy
Roxane Gay and Medium launch Gay Magazine
Peabo Bryson recovering after heart attack, cancels concerts
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.