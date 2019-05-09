AP Top Entertainment News at 10:28 p.m. EDT

Man arrested in 1985 killing of Hollywood TV director Conan O’Brien settles joke-theft lawsuit weeks before trial James Cameron salutes ‘Endgame’ for sinking ‘Titanic’ record Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with ‘wow!’ Woodstock 50…
Man arrested in 1985 killing of Hollywood TV director
Conan O’Brien settles joke-theft lawsuit weeks before trial
James Cameron salutes ‘Endgame’ for sinking ‘Titanic’ record
Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with ‘wow!’
Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out
Actress hopes to open more doors for more Native Americans
Review: ‘Poms’ is too embarrassed of itself to be empowering
David McCullough’s uncanny journey to Ohio’s past
Free video streaming offers some gems – if you can find them
Louis Vuitton show transports guests without flight at JFK
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.