AP Top Entertainment News at 10:28 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 12:00 am 05/09/2019 12:00am
Man arrested in 1985 killing of Hollywood TV director

Conan O’Brien settles joke-theft lawsuit weeks before trial

James Cameron salutes ‘Endgame’ for sinking ‘Titanic’ record

Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with ‘wow!’

Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out

Actress hopes to open more doors for more Native Americans

Review: ‘Poms’ is too embarrassed of itself to be empowering

David McCullough’s uncanny journey to Ohio’s past

Free video streaming offers some gems – if you can find them

Louis Vuitton show transports guests without flight at JFK

