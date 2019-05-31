AP Top Entertainment News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 12:00 am 05/31/2019 12:00am
Elton John objects to ‘Rocketman’ scene deletions in Russia

Waithe wishes she’d done more on ‘Chi’ misconduct reports

Celebrities branch out with podcasts of their own

Antonio Banderas grateful for a later-in-life Cannes award

11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly

Prosecutor shifts Smollett recusal reasons, releases files

Alexander Wang heads to Rockefeller Plaza for al fresco show

Broken bee? Spelling experts say tougher words are out there

DuVernay says watch ‘When They See Us’ at your own pace

Frank Lucas, druglord portrayed in ‘American Gangster,’ dies

