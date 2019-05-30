202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 12:00 am 05/30/2019 12:00am
Share

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago

Major Hollywood studios start to weigh in on heartbeat bill

Ronnie James Dio to tour in hologram form

Leon Redbone, acclaimed 1970s musician, dies

Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies

The Latest: Kelly lawyer: latest charges ‘not really new’

Aliens, droids and starships: Images from new Star Wars land

Too good: Top spelling bee kids humble dictionary in finals

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!