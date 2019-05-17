AP Top Entertainment News at 8:10 p.m. EDT

Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s name Review: Egerton glitters in glossy, conventional ‘Rocketman’ Celebrities answer call to share abortion testimonials Herman Wouk, a consummate writer until the end, dies at 103 Valentino-heavy…
Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s name
Review: Egerton glitters in glossy, conventional ‘Rocketman’
Celebrities answer call to share abortion testimonials
Herman Wouk, a consummate writer until the end, dies at 103
Valentino-heavy film has Julianne Moore talking fashion
‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend accused of battering him
Netflix announces fashion design competition series
‘Caine Mutiny,’ ‘Winds of War’ author Herman Wouk has died
Woodstock 50 festival: Investment bank is lining up money
Fire, ice and fate: Endgames arrive for ‘Game of Thrones’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.