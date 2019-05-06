AP Top Entertainment News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

Celebs try to out-camp each other at wild Met Gala Comedian Amy Schumer welcomes her own ‘royal baby’ Bring on the camp: Met Gala exhibit explores camp in fashion Ice Cube, others mourn director Singleton…
Celebs try to out-camp each other at wild Met Gala
Comedian Amy Schumer welcomes her own ‘royal baby’
Bring on the camp: Met Gala exhibit explores camp in fashion
Ice Cube, others mourn director Singleton at private funeral
Harry and Meghan love story takes new turn: a baby boy
Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers
Film producer and director Irwin Winkler spills the beans
CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show
A look at latest royal birth, what it means for UK monarchy
Game of Thrones: Like many CEOs, Dany sees confidence slip
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.