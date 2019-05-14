AP Top Entertainment News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:00 am 05/14/2019 12:00am
Comedian Tim Conway of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ dies at 85

ABC: Constance Wu’s ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ job safe after rant

Female nominees rule top category at Americana Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish, stability mark ABC’s 2019-20 schedule

Cannes opens with Jarmusch’s zombies and a tribute to Varda

‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners behind next ‘Star Wars’ film

Explorer recounts making the deepest ocean dive in history

Coach pleads to college admissions scam, could hurt Loughlin

First 10 nations advance to this year’s Eurovision final

‘Big Bang’ tops ‘Thrones’ in ratings race of departing shows

Entertainment News
800
500

