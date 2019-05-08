Amy Schumer shares her new baby’s name

Comedian Amy Schumer has shared the name of her newborn son on social media. His name is Gene Attell Fischer.

Welcome to the world, Gene Attell Fischer!

Amy Schumer has shared the name of her newborn son on social media.

She posted a photo of her husband, Chris Fischer, holding their baby.

“Gene Attell Fischer,” the caption read. “And his dad Chris.”

The actress and comedian also used Instagram to announce she had given birth on Sunday night.

Amy Schumer welcomes son

Schumer joked about having her own “royal baby,” given that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry also welcomed a son.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her family.

Schumer also joked about crashing the Met Gala site on her way to give birth.

“Met look this year,” she wrote in the caption showing her on what looked to be the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Last night on the way to the hospital.”

