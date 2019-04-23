The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 21, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)…
iBook charts for week ending April 21, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)
2. The Mister by E L James – 9781984898333 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Die Trying by Lee Child – 9781440625725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. After We Collided by Anna Todd – 9781476792552 – (Gallery Books)
6. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)
7. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin – 9780553897845 – (Random House Publishing Group)
8. Next Level Basic by Stassi Schroeder – 9781982112486 – (Gallery Books)
9. Normal People by Sally Rooney – 9781984822192 – (CrownArchetype)
10. The Mueller Report by The Washington Post – 9781982129743 – (Scribner)
