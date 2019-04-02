The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 31, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 –…

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Wild Card by Stuart Woods – 9780735219304 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Supermarket by Bobby Hall – 9781982127152 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

5. Run Away by Harlan Coben – 9781538748480 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson – 9780062457738 – (Harper)

7. Fatal Reckoning by Marie Force – 9781488034206 – (HQN Books)

8. Tiamat’s Wrath by James S. A. Corey – 9780316332866 – (Orbit)

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

10. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9781538714928 – (Grand Central Publishing)

