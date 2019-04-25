PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 4/21/19 HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) 3. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine) 4.…

Best-selling Books Week Ending 4/21/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Star Wars: Master & Apprentice” by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)

6. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

7. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Miracle at St. Andrews” by Patterson/De Jonge (Little, Brown)

11. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

12. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

13. “Two Weeks” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

14. “The Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

15. “Smashed” by Junji Ito (Viz)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Next Level Basic” by Stassi Schroeder (gallery Books)

2. “The Second Mountain” by David Brooks (Random House)

3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. “Life Will Be the Death of Me…and You Too!” by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

6. “Crushing” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

7. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

8. “131 Method” by Chalene Johnson (Hay House)

9. “Shortest Way Home” by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright)

10. “The Matriarch” by Susan Page (Twelve)

11. “Mostly Plants” by Tracy Pollan et al. (Harper Wave)

12. “Trillion Dollar Coach” by Eric Schmidt et al. (HarperBusiness)

13. “Wolfpack” by Abby Wambach (Celedon Books)

14. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

15. “Clean & Lean” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Come Sundown” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Vision)

4. “Twisted Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson (Vision)

6. “A Dog’s Journey” (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

7. “The Forbidden Door” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

8. “The Wyoming Kid” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

9. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

10. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (Berkley)

11. “Between You and Me” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

12. “The Sixth Day” by Coulter/Ellison (Pocket)

13. “The Rising Sea” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “The Life She Wants” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

15. “The Escape Artist” by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Mister” by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. “The Tatooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

4. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

6. “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row Books)

7. “The First Lady” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Supermarket” by Bobby Hall (Penguin)

9. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

10. “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

11. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

12. “After” by Anna Todd (Gallery Books)

13. “A Dog’s Journey” (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

14. “The Odd is Out” by James Rallison (TarcherPerigree)

15. “Pet Sematary” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Gallery)

