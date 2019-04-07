202
Home » Entertainment News » Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce…

Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special ‘Homecoming’

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 2:15 pm 04/07/2019 02:15pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — It took just one word for Netflix to send Beyonce fans into a full-on freak out.

The streaming giant on Sunday posted on its social media channels a yellow image with the word “Homecoming” across it. The only other information was a date: April 17.

That’s when Netflix is expected to premiere a Beyonce special that may feature her performances at last year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Though Netflix declined to share any more information, the font and color and of the announcement was the same as Beyonce’s was for her Coachella appearance.

Beyonce also last year launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The singer is known for debuting new work shrouded in secrecy. No details were announced before her 2016 HBO special “Lemonade.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
beyonce Celebrity News documentary Entertainment News homecoming Music News National News netflix Social Media News Tech News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!