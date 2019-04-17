202
Home » Entertainment News » More Jason Bourne adventures…

More Jason Bourne adventures heading to bookstores

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 2:42 pm 04/17/2019 02:42pm
Share
This cover image released by Putnam shows "Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection," by Joshua Hood, coming out Sept. 17. Putnam announced Wednesday, April 17, 2019, that it had a four-book deal with the late author’s estate for two thrillers each in the Bourne and Treadstone series. (Putnam via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of Robert Ludlum’s blockbuster creations, the maverick-spy Jason Bourne and the top secret Treadstone program, will soon be at work again

Putnam announced Wednesday that it had a four-book deal with the late author’s estate for two thrillers each in the Bourne and Treadstone series. “Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection,” written by Joshua Hood, comes out Sept. 17. “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Conspiracy,” by Brian Freeman, is scheduled for next year. Details on the other two books were not immediately available.

Ludlum, who died in 2001, sold hundreds of millions of books with such best-sellers as “The Bourne Identity” and “The Bourne Supremacy,” both of which became films starring Matt Damon. In 2004, St. Martin’s Press continued the Bourne novels with “The Bourne Legacy,” by Eric Van Lustbader.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!