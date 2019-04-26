202
Home » Entertainment News » Getting real: Former friend…

Getting real: Former friend of faux heiress has book deal

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 11:11 am 04/26/2019 11:11am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime friend who helped expose the crimes of faux German heiress Anna Sorokin has a book coming out this summer.

Gallery Books announced Friday that Rachel DeLoache Williams’ “My Friend Anna” is scheduled for July 23. Gallery is calling her memoir “a nail-biting account” of being scammed by Sorokin out of tens of thousands of dollars and reporting her to authorities.

On Thursday, Sorokin was convicted in New York for theft of services and grand larceny. Williams, a former Vanity Fair photo editor who wrote a viral article on Sorokin, testified during the trial.

Prosecutors say Sorokin, who used the name Anna Delvey, conned friends and financial institutions into believing she was worth tens of millions of dollars and got others to support her extravagant lifestyle.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!