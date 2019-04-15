202
Carly Simon writing memoir about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 12:57 pm 04/15/2019 12:57pm
This combination of photos shows Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in New York in 1992, left and Carly Simon at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 14, 2016. Simon is writing a memoir about Kennedy Onassis. Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced Monday, April 15, 2019, that Simon’s “Touched by the Sun” is scheduled for Oct. 22. According to the publisher, the two met at a summer party on Martha’s Vineyard and began an “improbable, but lasting friendship.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Carly Simon is writing an “intimate, vulnerable” memoir about a very famous friend, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced Monday that Simon’s “Touched by the Sun” was scheduled for Oct. 22. According to the publisher, Simon and Onassis met at a summer party on Martha’s Vineyard and began an “improbable, but lasting friendship.” Simon, best known for such songs as “You’re So Vain” and “The Spy Who Loved Me,” said in a statement that Onassis became everything from a “protective mother figure” to a “mischievous pal.” Onassis died in 1994.

Simon has written a previous memoir, “Boys In the Trees.”

