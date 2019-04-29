202
Arts and letters academy awards gold medal to Toni Morrison

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 9:04 am 04/29/2019 09:04am
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison appears at the 18th annual Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York. Morrison is being honored this spring by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. The academy announced Monday, April 29 that Morrison, celebrated for such novels as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon,” is receiving a gold medal for lifetime achievement in fiction. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is being honored this spring by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

The academy announced Monday that Morrison, celebrated for such novels as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon,” is receiving a gold medal for lifetime achievement in fiction. Other prizes announced by the academy include a gold medal for sculpture to Lee Bontecou and an award for “Distinguished Service To the Arts” to Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem.

The awards will be presented May 22 during the honor society’s annual Ceremonial, when new members are inducted. Morrison, 88, has made few public appearances over the past year. Her assistant did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press about whether she would attend the academy event.

