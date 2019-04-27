202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:48 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 12:00 am 04/27/2019 12:00am
Share

‘Avengers: Endgame’ topples ‘Star Wars’ preview record

John Singleton’s daughter disputes that he’s in a coma

Spoiler Alert: LeSean McCoy tweets out Avengers movie plot

Meow and ME! Taylor Swift debuts cat No. 3 after song reveal

Tribeca Fest co-founder celebrates women filmmakers

Taylor Swift to open Billboard Awards with performance

Attorneys in Weinstein case buy some extra time before trial

Miranda to attend Chicago opening of ‘Hamilton’ exhibition

National Comedy Center to digitize Lucille Ball archives

MoviePass rival Sinemia kills US movie theater subscriptions

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!