AP Top Entertainment News at 6:27 a.m. EDT

John Singleton of ‘Boys N the Hood’ hospitalized with stroke Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92 Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership ‘La Llorona’…
John Singleton of ‘Boys N the Hood’ hospitalized with stroke
Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated
Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92
Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership
‘La Llorona’ movie promotion with Mexican healers draws fire
Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum split after wedding in July
Bieber, Ariana Grande join Lil Dicky for Earth Day video
Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday
Actress Anjelica Huston supports banning fur sales in NYC
‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz finds her film ‘Breakthrough’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.