202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 5:05 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 12:00 am 04/15/2019 12:00am
Share

For many ‘Thrones’ fans, season 8 is just the first ending

‘Shazam!’ bests newcomers with $25.1M second weekend

Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

Charles Gross, husband to Joyce Carol Oates, dies at 83

In Cantonese opera, Trump finds his twin brother in China

Swedish actress Bibi Andersson dies at age 83.

Jemele Hill still speaking her mind, this time on podcast

Study: Fox News is obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Favreau gives ‘Star Wars’ fans 1st look at ‘The Mandalorian’

AP PHOTOS: Easter egg painting tradition alive in Germany

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!