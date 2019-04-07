202
By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 12:00 am 04/07/2019 12:00am
Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special ‘Homecoming’

R. Kelly gives 28-second performance at Illinois club

‘Shazam!’ debuts with $53.5M, handing DC Comics another win

Co-founder of chart-topping The O’Jays dies of cancer at 78

UK soap includes black family for 1st time in 60 years

Film explores rural health care amid poverty, opioid crisis

Reba McEntire: Female country stars being overlooked at ACMs

CNN anchor Don Lemon engaged to real estate agent Tim Malone

Wrestler Bret Hart tackled during WWE Hall of Fame speech

The Latest: ‘The Inheritance’ named best new play in London

