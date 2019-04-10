202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:30 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 12:00 am 04/10/2019 12:00am
Share

The talking dead: Life during and after ‘Game of Thrones’

Q&A: Rob Reiner on ‘When Harry Met Sally’s’ 30th anniversary

Charles Van Doren, figure in game show scandals, dies at 93

Hilaria Baldwin describes decision to share miscarriage news

Discovery says new Chip and Joanna Gaines to debut next year

Jarmusch’s ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ to open Cannes Film Festival

Fox host questions whether Omar is ‘an American first.’

Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!’

Lena Dunham celebrates 1st year of sobriety

London Eye to be red, white and blue when royal baby born

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!