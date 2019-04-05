AP Top Entertainment News at 10:12 p.m. EDT

Lauren Sanchez files for divorce after Bezos split finalized Avengers help unveil $5M donation for seriously ill children Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death 7 who accused Cosby of sex…
Lauren Sanchez files for divorce after Bezos split finalized
Avengers help unveil $5M donation for seriously ill children
Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death
7 who accused Cosby of sex abuse settle defamation suits
Henson, Hadid give emotional remarks at Variety honors
Celebs talk politics, love scenes and much more at CinemaCon
Rep: Jagger doing well after receiving medical treatment
‘Queer Eye’ star France bridges divides on TV, in real life
Kathie Lee Gifford wraps up 11 years with NBC’s ‘Today’ show
Former sports radio co-host Carton gets 3½ years in prison
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.