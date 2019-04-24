AP Top Entertainment News at 3:22 a.m. EDT 04/24/2019 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

Man or cyborg? ‘Jeopardy!’ champ passes $1 million mark Garner graces cover of People’s annual ‘Beautiful Issue’ Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Marvel’s machine in high gear Mueller report release not exactly appointment viewing Diddy opens…