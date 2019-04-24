AP Top Entertainment News at 3:22 a.m. EDT

Man or cyborg? ‘Jeopardy!’ champ passes $1 million mark Garner graces cover of People’s annual ‘Beautiful Issue’ Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Marvel’s machine in high gear Mueller report release not exactly appointment viewing Diddy opens…
Man or cyborg? ‘Jeopardy!’ champ passes $1 million mark
Garner graces cover of People’s annual ‘Beautiful Issue’
Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Marvel’s machine in high gear
Mueller report release not exactly appointment viewing
Diddy opens up about the death of soul mate Kim Porter
Kardashian clan member Scott Disick gets his own show in E!
Dem donors swoon, and sometimes fight, over Pete Buttigieg
Brothers sue Jussie Smollett’s lawyers, claiming defamation
Jeweler, Sarah Jessica Parker settle breach-of-contract suit
Avengers get epic send-off at ‘Endgame’ world premiere
