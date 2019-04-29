AP Top Entertainment News at 7:03 a.m. EDT 04/29/2019 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

‘Avengers: Endgame’ obliterates records with $1.2B opening ‘Avengers: Endgame’ sets multiple records at box office Report: Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco Chicago’s top prosecutor subpoenaed in Jussie Smollett case Ahead of ‘The…