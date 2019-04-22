202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 12:00 am 04/22/2019 12:00am
Notre Dame fire was a warning bell. But will Europe listen?

Harry and Meghan’s royal baby: Questions asked and answered

‘The Curse of La Llorona’ reigns over weekend box office

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

LA man wounded alongside Nipsey Hussle released from custody

John Singleton of ‘Boys N the Hood’ hospitalized with stroke

Michelle Branch, Black Keys’ Patrick Carney tie the knot

Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated

Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92

Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership

