AP Top Entertainment News at 2:16 a.m. EDT

Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92 Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership ‘La Llorona’ movie promotion with Mexican healers draws fire Michelle Williams, Phil…
Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated
Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92
Polanski asks court to restore his film academy membership
‘La Llorona’ movie promotion with Mexican healers draws fire
Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum split after wedding in July
Bieber, Ariana Grande join Lil Dicky for Earth Day video
‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz finds her film ‘Breakthrough’
Jimmy Page reflects on Led Zeppelin’s legacy and its sound
Madonna and Maluma to perform new song at Billboard Awards
Cardi B rejects plea deal in strip club melee case
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.