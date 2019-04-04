AP Top Entertainment News at 9:21 p.m. EDT

Chicago to sue Jussie Smollett for costs of investigation Man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty Paramount brings ‘Rocketman,’ new ‘Terminator’ to CinemaCon Lionsgate chair: ‘The sky is not falling in Hollywood’ 5…
Chicago to sue Jussie Smollett for costs of investigation
Man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty
Paramount brings ‘Rocketman,’ new ‘Terminator’ to CinemaCon
Lionsgate chair: ‘The sky is not falling in Hollywood’
5 French novels are finalists for $10,000 Albertine Prize
Ruth Reichl chats about chicken soup and Gourmet magazine
Cast says goodbye to groundbreaking HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’
Now you see it: Podcaster Mike Rowe has book deal
Biden pokes at Trump’s ‘presidential’ tweet
Charles, William, Harry: 3 princes help launch ‘Our Planet’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.