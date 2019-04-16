202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 12:00 am 04/16/2019 12:00am
Share

‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actress Georgia Engel dies at 70

‘Game of Thrones’ season debut breaks HBO rating records

Aretha Franklin makes history with posthumous Pulitzer win

Pulitzers given to Aretha Franklin, author Richard Powers

Notre Dame hailed as monument to the ‘best of civilization’

HBO looks beyond ‘Game of Thrones,’ maybe back to a prequel

Pulitzers honor coverage of 3 US mass shootings in 2018

The Latest: Reuters: We’ll celebrate when reporters are free

Why actor Matthew Gray Gubler is dressed in a monster suit

Steve Martin collaborating on ‘ultimate cartoon book’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!