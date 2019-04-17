AP Top Entertainment News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Stars from Willie Nelson to Anna Wintour donate to 2020 Dems Huerta, Hansberry documentaries among Peabody Award winners Michael Jackson estate hits back at ‘Leaving Neverland’ Notre Dame an inspiration in film, music and books…
Stars from Willie Nelson to Anna Wintour donate to 2020 Dems
Huerta, Hansberry documentaries among Peabody Award winners
Michael Jackson estate hits back at ‘Leaving Neverland’
Notre Dame an inspiration in film, music and books
Fox draws nearly 2.6 million viewers for Sanders town hall
Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ to premiere at Cannes
The iconic Muppets may be coming to a street near you
Cosby’s insurer settles LA accuser’s suit before deposition
‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actress Georgia Engel dies at 70
Why Rachel Chavkin is a rarity on Broadway these days
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.