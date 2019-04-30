202
By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 12:00 am 04/30/2019 12:00am
Jussie Smollett will not return to ‘Empire’ for next season

Oprah Winfrey gets emotional at Hollywood empowerment event

In ‘Knock Down the House,’ the rise of an AOC-led storm

John Singleton’s work resonated to diverse audiences

Big battle brings record viewing for HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’

Kristen Stewart celebrates young stars redefining sexuality

‘Hadestown’ leads Tony Award nominations with 14 nods

Summer Movie Preview: ‘The Lion King’ roars again

Nielsen’s top programs for April 22-28

Sundance Film Festival co-founder pleads guilty to sex abuse

