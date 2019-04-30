Jussie Smollett will not return to ‘Empire’ for next season Oprah Winfrey gets emotional at Hollywood empowerment event In ‘Knock Down the House,’ the rise of an AOC-led storm John Singleton’s work resonated to diverse…
Jussie Smollett will not return to ‘Empire’ for next season
Oprah Winfrey gets emotional at Hollywood empowerment event
In ‘Knock Down the House,’ the rise of an AOC-led storm
John Singleton’s work resonated to diverse audiences
Big battle brings record viewing for HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’
Kristen Stewart celebrates young stars redefining sexuality
‘Hadestown’ leads Tony Award nominations with 14 nods
Summer Movie Preview: ‘The Lion King’ roars again
Nielsen’s top programs for April 22-28
Sundance Film Festival co-founder pleads guilty to sex abuse
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.